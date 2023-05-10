WARNING: Spoilers for “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” follow.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” filmed in many historic locations in England, but that also meant strict guidelines for production.

Season 1 of the popular Netflix show filmed at a number of precious historic estates, with Blenheim Palace becoming Buckingham House.

Despite the numerous steamy scenes between the stars of the show, however, none of them actually took place in the estates.

“In a lot of these stately homes, you can’t have the intimacy scenes in the beds. You can’t touch the beds. You can’t move the beds,” explained “Queen Charlotte” production designer David Ingram to People, but “being a Bridgerton story, there’s a lot of intimacy.”

Instead, they had to build reconstructions of those rooms at a nearby studio.

“We were building bedroom scenes and back-of-the-house sets on the [sound]stage,” he added.

They also had to rebuild King George’s bedroom for an entirely different reason.

In a later episode in the season, the actor scribbles on the walls of the room, which wouldn’t be permissible at the historic Belton House.

They also had to “cheat ” certain other scenes due to limited windows for filming in these closed-off locations, including Blenheim Palace.

“We knew we wanted Blenheim [in the show], and it was like, ‘What’s the least amount that we can shoot there, so we can get the exposure of Blenheim and then cheat it on the stage?'” explained Ingram.

The orangery which shows up several times throughout the show, was also actually in Belton House, as was a reconstruction of the King’s garden.

“We really asked a lot of them. We were there for two and a half weeks running,” he recalled. “We were very lucky how supportive they were.”

