It’s become tradition for each “Mission: Impossible” to feature bigger, wilder stunts than the previous film, and the upcoming “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” is pulling out all the stops in the stunt department.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director Christopher McQuarrie opened up about some of the most challenging sequences in the film, which include star Tom Cruise riding a motorcycle off a giant ramp and over a cliff, and another in which a massive train plunges off a bridge.
“At the start of this movie, I said to Tom, ‘What do you want to do?'” recalled McQuarrie, who also directed “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”.
“He said, ‘I want to drive a motorcycle off of a cliff. What do you want to do?’ And I said, ‘I want to wreck a train.’ We’re enormous fans of Buster Keaton, John Frankenheimer, David Lean, all of these filmmakers who at one time or another had a fabulous train wreck. I thought, I’ve earned that, I want to wreck one too,” he said.
The stunt, noted EW, involved a train flying off the rails and plummetting into England’s Darlton Quarry.
“A 70-ton train, yes,” McQuarrie confirmed. “I think the energy that went into developing it, designing that, building it, and then making a sequence that justified its existence was probably the biggest challenge of my entire life.”
Added the director: “I am all set with trains until the end of time.”
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” hits theatres on July 12.