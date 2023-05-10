It’s become tradition for each “Mission: Impossible” to feature bigger, wilder stunts than the previous film, and the upcoming “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” is pulling out all the stops in the stunt department.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director Christopher McQuarrie opened up about some of the most challenging sequences in the film, which include star Tom Cruise riding a motorcycle off a giant ramp and over a cliff, and another in which a massive train plunges off a bridge.