“Bridgerton” fans who’ve binge-watched the prequel spin-off “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” have been wondering about the fate of one of the series’ characters.

One of the series’ subplots involves the royal footmen of King George (Corey Mylchreest) and Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio), Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) and Reynolds (Freddie Dennis), who are seen in a romantic relationship.

One scene, in fact, finds the men sharing a bath, with Brimsley predicting that Charlotte and George will grow old together, noting that they too could spend a “lifetime” together as the royals’ servants.

In one of the series’ many flash-forward scenes to the Regency era, the older Brimsley (played by Hugh Sachs) is seen dancing in the dark — alone. Meanwhile, fans have been quick to point out that Reynolds doesn’t at all in the first two seasons of “Bridgerton”, leading to questions about what happened to him.

“I’m on holiday in the Maldives,” Dennis, who portrays Reynolds, joked in an interview with Netflix. Clemmett, however, begs to differ. “Reynolds is obviously in Barbados. Did Freddie say the Maldives? He has no idea,” the actor quipped.

According to Sachs, older Brimsley’s dance came from a place of joy in remembering Reynolds. “What was informing me when I was dancing is that [Brimsley’s dance with Reynolds] is a happy memory. That’s when Brimsley was in love and Reynolds was the love of his life,” Sachs said. “[Production] gave me a signet ring for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, which I decided Reynolds had given Brimsley.”

Series creator Shonda Rhimes also weighed in, revealing that despite fan theories, Reynolds is still alive — somewhere.

“Reynolds is not dead. There’s a lot more I could write about that,” she explained in Shondaland.com. “What Brimsely’s solo dance meant for Rhimes was “the idea that service takes over. … When you see Brimsley alone, that’s what that’s supposed to convey.”