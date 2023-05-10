Mindy Kaling is feeling comfortable in her own skin.

Speaking with People about her new swimsuit collaboration with Andie Swim, the “Office” alum opened up about her slimmed-down physique.

“I’m feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I’ve been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately, she shared.

“And I really do love the ease with which I can get dressed in the morning,” she added. “It doesn’t take me a long time to get ready, which I love. And I feel great.”

Kaling’s fans have certainly been paying attention, and when asked if she pays attention to the “chatter around her appearance” online, Kaling admitted that she tries to ignore it.

“I know people are really interested in the changes in my body, and I think it’s flattering but sometimes it’s just a little much, so I try not to tune into it,” she shared.

“The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy,” she added. “I run or hike 20 miles a week and I lift weights. It’s a big commitment for me. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in.”