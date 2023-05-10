No, you haven’t time-traveled back to 2014. Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are fighting in the alley behind SUR in the year 2023. Well, technically 2022, when season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” was filmed… but that’s beside the point.

ET has your exclusive first look at the explosive confrontation, which is quickly interrupted by Raquel Leviss. Katie’s just come outside after facing off with Raquel inside, once again voicing her frustration with her co-star making out with her now ex-husband, Schwartz, before they had finalized their divorce. Katie’s one ask of Schwartz in their split was that he not hook up with anyone in their friend group, a request he (and Raquel) ignored at Scheana Shay‘s wedding in Mexico.

“Sorry to interrupt,” Raquel proclaims as she stumbles toward the one-time couple, each half of which offers a different response. Schwartz says, “It’s OK,” while Katie tries to push her away, telling her, “No, you’re not going to interrupt.”

“We’re in the middle of a conversation, go away!” Katie shouts at Raquel after a bit of a back-and-forth about not wanting to touch one another.

“I have one thing to say,” Raquel replies, eliciting a guttural groan out of Katie.

“OK, then I’ll go away,” Katie tells Schwartz and Raquel, who both plead with her to say. She agrees, getting loud again to ask Raquel, “What do you want?!”

“I am an empathetic person,” Raquel tells Katie, who cuts her off to say, “No, you’re not.”

“You’re absolutely not an empathetic person,” she says, as Tom begs Katie to let Raquel talk. “You’ve displayed zero empathy!”

Watch it play out here:

“You were hurt by the fact that Schwartz made out with somebody,” Raquel begins again.

“No, I’m…” Katie starts to fire back, but ultimately just sighs.

“The fact that it was me, hurts even more,” Raquel continues, as Katie’s face contorts into a mix of confusion and annoyance as she listens to her co-star.

“I’m sorry for hurting you,” Raquel adds. “It was not my intention to go…”

“It was not malicious,” Schwartz chimes in, helping Raquel finish her thought. The show then cuts back to Schwartz and Raquel’s time in Mexico, where Schwartz referred to her as a “forbidden fruit,” and Raquel told him they “might as well” kiss because Katie “already hates me like I’ve done it.”

Back at the alley, Katie isn’t buying what Schwartz and Raquel are selling, telling them it was malicious for them to kiss.

“It was not!” Raquel pouts. “I’m trying to tell you that it was not.”

Katie attempts to prove her point by saying Schwartz and Raquel don’t even like each other, at least not romantically. Schwartz says they’re “buddies,” making Raquel giggle. Katie imitates the laugh straight to Raquel’s face.

“We had to f**king experiment because it was a flirty thing,” Raquel says, “but like, it’s not anything. And I see this now.”

“This is hilarious,” Katie remarks, before telling Raquel to “go away now.”

“Like, I gave you a shot, you blew it,” she then says of Raquel in confessional. “I don’t give a f**k anymore. Take you and your six personalities and get the f**k out of here.”

Viewers will have to tune in to see what unfolds next; this fight happened months before “Scandoval” broke, the VPR cast learning alongside the world that Raquel secretly carried on an affair with Schwartz’s best friend, Tom Sandoval (also the boyfriend of Raquel’s so-called best friend Ariana Madix), while they filmed the show. Cameras went back up to capture the aftermath of it all, which is compiled into an all-new finale airing next Wednesday, May 17.

Check out scenes from that episode below, and tune into the penultimate episode of “Vanderpump Rules”‘ 10th season, airing this Wednesday.

