Elliot Page is loving himself like never before.

On Wednesday, May 10, the “Umbrella Academy” star took to Instagram to share a selfie, sans shirt, along with a powerful message of gratitude.

“Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer,” Page wrote in the caption for the photo, in which the baseball-capped actor poses sans shirt.

“No layers, just a T-shirt – or layers and oh so sweaty – constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T,” he added.

“It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body,” Page continued.

“I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon,” he concluded, adding the hashtag #transjoy.

Page is gearing up for the publication of his memoir, Pageboy, which comes out next month.

In an earlier Instagram post, he explained why the time finally seemed right to tell his story.

“Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible,” he wrote. “I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I’ve written a book about my story…”

Pageboy hits bookstores on June 6.