SPOILER ALERT: If you still haven’t watched tonight’s episode of “Big Brother Canada” on Global, you are forewarned that spoilers lie ahead.

The clock is ticking down to the “Big Brother Canada” season finale on Thursday, May 11, and Wednesday night’s episode proved to be a nail-biter.

In the penultimate episode, it all came down to to the showmance versus the remaining “Crown” member.

During the most imporant Power of Veto competition of the season, PEI’s Claudia Campbell won the POV and took herself off the block. As a result, this forced Anika to become the replacement nominee — pitting against her ally, Toronto’s Daniel Clarke.

As the sole voter, Claudia decided to evict Anika, making her the season’s eighth jury member and the 10th houseguest voted off of the 11th season of “Big Brother Canada”.

Big Brother Canada Season 11

“To be very honest, when I walked through those doors I was not expecting much,” Anika told host Arisa Cox in her exit interview.

“I really only wanted to survive the first couple weeks, but very soon I found out that I was stronger than I thought I was,” she added. “I could set my emotions aside and make game decisions, create alliances, and I’m very proud of the game that I played.”

This leaves Claudia, Daniel and Toronto’s Terrell “Ty” McDonald as the final three, competing for the win in an epic three-part HOH competition that will take place in Thursday night’s two-hour season finale.

Big Brother Canada Season 11

The winner of the 11th season of “Big Brother Canada” will be revealed on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global, with the victor taking home the grand prize of $100,000 cash, $10,000 towards a brand-new wardrobe — courtesy of Winners — and $10,000 worth of Shark and Ninja products.

Voting for Canada’s Favourite Houseguest continues on bigbrothercanada.ca, with the winner of the fan vote receiving a $10,000 cash prize courtesy of Winners, to be announced at the end of the season finale.

Watch Global’s ‘The Morning Show” Thursday morning at 9:35 a.m. ET to catch Anika’s first broadcast interview, in addition to ET Canada at 7:30 p.m. ET on Global.

The “Big Brother Canada” season finale airs Thursday, May 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV.