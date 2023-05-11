General Hospital’s Jacklyn Zeman has died. The veteran TV actress was 70.

News of her death was revealed on Wednesday evening by General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini, who took to Twitter to share a tribute to the star.

“On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work,” Valentini wrote.

“Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew,” he continued. “We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.”

Zeman starred as Bobbie Spencer on the popular daytime soap since she first originated the role in 1977. She played the character in over 880 episodes and was still portraying Spencer until the time of her death.

She played Spencer in the TV movie spin-off of the series, General Hospital: Twist of Fate in 1996, and appeared in several other TV series throughout her career, including One Life to Live, The Bay, and Chicago Hope, among others.

Singer Rick Springfield — who famously starred on General Hospital in the early 80s — shared a tribute to Zeman with ET on Wednesday.

