Chrishell Stause and G Flip are married!

On Wednesday, Stause’s rep confirmed the happy news to ET following the Selling Sunset star’s Instagram post celebrating the release of G Flip‘s new single, “Be Your Man,” with a reel chronicling their year-long relationship. From meeting and starring in music videos together to traveling the world, raising dogs and even … getting married!

The surprise announcement came at the end of the loved-up clip and saw the realtor and Australian-born musician saying “I do” in what looks like a private ceremony.

While G Flip is dressed in a suit, Stause is in a white gown, holding up a bouquet in celebration of the sweet moment.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause captioned the clip promoting G Flip’s new track. “Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥 #BeYourMan.”