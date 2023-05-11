Chrishell Stause and G Flip are married!
On Wednesday, Stause’s rep confirmed the happy news to ET following the Selling Sunset star’s Instagram post celebrating the release of G Flip‘s new single, “Be Your Man,” with a reel chronicling their year-long relationship. From meeting and starring in music videos together to traveling the world, raising dogs and even … getting married!
The surprise announcement came at the end of the loved-up clip and saw the realtor and Australian-born musician saying “I do” in what looks like a private ceremony.
While G Flip is dressed in a suit, Stause is in a white gown, holding up a bouquet in celebration of the sweet moment.
“Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause captioned the clip promoting G Flip’s new track. “Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️🔥 #BeYourMan.”
The announcement was met with lots of love from Stause’s Selling Sunset co-stars, including Emma Hernan, who wrote, “IM DYING!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the 🌙 & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS 🍾🥹🥹🥹😍😍.”
Heather Rae El Moussa also commented, leaving behind a trail of red emoji hearts.
The Netflix star first confirmed she was dating G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion special that aired in May 2022, shortly after she appeared in G Flip’s steamy music video for their song, “Get Me Outta Here,” and celebrated their one-year anniversary in March.
Prior to G Flip, Stause was married to This Is Us star, Justin Hartley, with the pair ultimately divorcing in November 2019.
