Rob Lowe has a massive reason to celebrate today.

The actor, 59, posted an Instagram upload commemorating 33 years of sobriety on Wednesday, May 10.

The milestone-marking post featured a photo of the Hollywood star swimming in the water during golden hour as the sunset beams behind him.

“If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of addiction: hope and joy are waiting if you want it and are willing to work for it!” he wrote in the caption.

READ MORE: Rob Lowe Insisted Son John Owen Tell Kevin Bacon About Failed ‘Footloose’ Audition

Lowe further emphasized that he has “found recovery” and is enjoying life “full of love, family, God, opportunity, friends, work, dogs and fun” amidst his triumphant personal journey.

The awe-inspiring post garnered much positive attention from his 1.9 million Instagram followers, including a sweet shoutout from his 27-year-old son John Owen Lowe, who said, “Proud of your recovery, opposite feeling about this selfie.”

READ MORE: Rob Lowe’s Son John Owen Addresses Nepotism Debate, Says ‘Grateful To Get That Foot In The Door That Most People Don’t’

Lowe previously accepted a Spirit of Sobriety award in 2015 at the Brent Shapiro Foundation Summer Spectacular. He thanked his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, 61, for bravely inspiring him to get sober.

The actor has also been a strong presence of diligence and discipline in his son John Owen’s sobriety. When the two visited “The Drew Barrymore Show” in April to promote their Netflix comedy “Unstable”, Lowe congratulated his son with a five-year sober chip.

Lowe also shares 29-year-old son Matthew Edward Lowe with his wife.