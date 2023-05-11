Dolph Lundgren is opening up about his health struggles.

Appearing this week on “In Depth With Graham Bensinger”, the “Rocky IV” actor revealed that he’s been battling cancer for the last 8 years.

“This is just the first time I’ve spoken about it. So if you can save one person’s life who was in my situation then it’s worth it, for sure,” he said.

The 65-year-old actor explained that doctors first found a cancerous tumour in his kidney in 2015.

“Then I did scans every six months. Then you do it every year and it was fine for five years,” he said. “In 2020, I was back in Sweden and had some kind of acid reflux… So I did an MRI, and they found that there were a few more tumours around that area.”

Lundgren underwent surgery to remove six tumours, but soon after discovered another tumour in his liver.

“At that point, it started to hit me that this is kind of something serious,” the actor said. “They did a scan to prepare for surgery. And the surgeon called me and said, ‘No, it’s grown now. It’s too big. We can’t take it out. It’s like the size of a small lemon.'”

At one point, his doctor told him that he should possibly take a break and spend more time with his family, which prompted some tough questions.

“So I kind of asked him, ‘How long do you think I got left?’ I think he said two or three years, but I could tell in his voice that he probably thought it was less,” Lundgren said.

“I thought it was it for sure,” he continued. “You kind of look at your life and going, ‘I’ve had a great life.’ I’ve had a freaking great life. I’ve lived like five lifetimes in one already with everything I’ve done.”

He added, “So it wasn’t like I was bitter about it. It was just like [I] feel sorry for my kids and my fiancée and the people around you because I’m still a fairly young guy and fairly active.”

Lundgren ended up going to another doctor for a second opinion, and was offered a different treatment plan, which has helped to shrink the tumours to about 90 per cent of their previous size.

“Hopefully when they take these out, there is no cancer activity, and the medication that I’m taking is going to suppress everything else,” he said.

For the actor, going through the experience of cancer has taught him to “appreciate life a lot more.”

Lundgren added, “You appreciate every day I can be with people I love. You just appreciate, you know, having been lucky enough to be alive and appreciate every moment there is.”