Tori Spelling and her children are experiencing a shocking health scare after the ’90s icon found mould in her home.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star shared a surprising update that she and her kids visited urgent care after they continually experienced a reoccurring health saga of getting sick, getting better and then falling ill again.

The 49-year-old actress shared a masked-up Instagram snap of herself in the hospital’s urgent care unit alongside her children — Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Dareen, 14, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6.

“Let’s talk about MOLD…” began the Instagram post to Spelling’s 1.7 million followers, discussing the surprising culprit behind the on-and-off illness striking her family.

“Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home,” wrote the reality star.

Spelling elaborated that she suspected “something bigger was going on” when she realized her kids would “sleep all day” and say they were “feeling dizzy.”

“Enter Mold inspection!” said Spelling as she began to solve the mystery behind the sickness; she explained inspectors “discovered extreme mold in our home.”

The actress further expressed that she now understands the intense symptoms affecting her and her kids “makes sense” now that she knows her house is “unlivable.”

The California-born star explained that she is currently looking for an Airbnb or a hotel “until we can even grasp what to do.”