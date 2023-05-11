On Wednesday, the spotlight shined firmly on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at “The Mother” premiere in Los Angeles.

As Lopez walked the carpet for her new Netflix film, she and her rekindled flame, Affleck, were snapped engaging in what appeared to be a dispute before topping the interaction off with a camera-ready kiss.

The couple, who married last year, could be seen exchanging stern faces while stirring up their hands at each other.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — Photo: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

The seemingly tense conversation comes a few months after the couple made headlines at the Grammys for various reasons, including Affleck’s “miserable” facial expression, which went viral online, and an outwardly strained moment shared between the couple during the live broadcast.

ET spoke with a forensic lipreader, Jeremy Freeman, who explained that Lopez tells her beau to “look more friendly, look motivated” during the uncomfortable scuffle at the Grammys.

At the premiere night on Wednesday, however, Lopez ensured their romantic passion was still on display as she leaned in for a sweet kiss with the “Air” actor.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez – Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock

“The Mother”, which sees Lopez as an ex-assassin protecting her estranged daughter, will stream on Netflix on Friday, May 12.