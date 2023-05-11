Mandy Patinkin is feeling the rage.

On Wednesday, the 70-year-old actor channeled his “The Princess Bride” character Inigo Montoya while standing on the picket line in New York in support of striking writers.

Writers Guild of America strikers were picketing outside the Amazon and HBO offices when Patinkin joined them with a sign reading, “You killed residuals, prepare to pay!”

The sign was, of course, a reference to his character’s iconic line “You killed my father. Prepare to die!” from the 1987 classic.

“Writers are asking for fairness: when the studios invest millions into producing a certain film or series, they can find it in their budgets to pay writers for the value they create. This is not rocket science. Do the right things,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, along with photos from the picket line.

In one of the photos, Patinkin holds up the sign while posing with “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk, writing in the comments, “Sauls always strike together.”

On Twitter, a clip went viral of Patinkin on the picket line, ranting against the executives and large corporations the writers are striking against.

“Don’t be stupid! Make sure you take care of people!” he said angrily. “You guys make millions and million of dollars! For God’s sakes! Without the writers, we have nothing! They create the stories that make our hearts beat! Help out now!”

This is what I would be doing on TV without writers. Writers are asking for fairness: when the studios invest millions into producing a film or series, they can pay for the value writers create. #WGAStrong #WGAStrike @WGAEast @WGAWest pic.twitter.com/CVQwBZocQC — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) May 8, 2023

Patinkin has been vocally supportive of the WGA, who are fighting for higher residuals for writers, along with rules surrounding staffing of writers rooms, protections from A.I. technology and more.