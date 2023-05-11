The trailer for the next installment in the “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” has arrived!

The Portokalos family is depicted in all its glory in the trailer, which was unveiled on Thursday. Star Nia Vardalos returns as the screenwriter for the third entry, but in a franchise first, will serve as the latest film’s director.

The clan is on their way to a family reunion in Greece to fulfill Toula’s (Vardalos) father’s dying request for them all to visit his childhood village and get back in touch with their roots.

READ MORE: ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ To Be Released Fall 2023

John Corbett returns as Toula’s incredibly non-Greek husband Ian. There isn’t a shortage of drama because Toula and Ian’s daughter Paris (Elena Kampouris) is traveling to Greece on the same plane with young Aristotle (Elias Kacavas), whom she ghosted. Along with Andrea Martin as Aunt Voula, Joey Fatone plays Cousin Angelo, and Louis Mandylor plays Toula’s brother Nick.

(L to R) Andrea Martin as “Aunt Voula”, Elena Kampouris as “Paris”, Maria Vacratsis as “Aunt Frieda”, Elias Kacavas as “Aristotle”, Louis Mandylor as “Nick”, John Corbett as “Ian”, and Nia Vardalos as “Toula” in director Nia Vardalos’ MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, a Focus Features release.Credit: Courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis / Focus Features

(L to R) Nia Vardalos stars as “Toula” and John Corbett stars as “Ian” in director Nia Vardalos’ MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, a Focus Features release. Courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis / Focus Features

(L to R) Elena Kampouris as “Paris”, Elias Kacavas as “Aristotle”, Andrea Martin as “Aunt Voula”, Nia Vardalos as “Toula”, Louis Mandylor as “Nick”, and John Corbett as “Ian” in director Nia Vardalos’ MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, a Focus Features release. Courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis / Focus Features

(L to R) John Corbett as “Ian”, Maria Vacratsis as “Aunt Frieda”, Melina Kotselou as “Victory”, Nia Vardalos as “Toula”, Elena Kampouris as “Paris”, Andrea Martin as “Aunt Voula”, and Elias Kacavas as “Aristotle” in director Nia Vardalos’ MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, a Focus Features release. Courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis / Focus Features

“I have an announcement,” Vardalos began in a video shared to her feed. “We are in Greece, filming “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”, and thank you so much for the lovely messages of just waiting and everything. I’m in a little room, getting ready to go down and film.”

Watch the trailer here:

The first “Big Fat Greek Wedding” was released in 2002 and became the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time, earning a total of $368 million worldwide over the course of nearly one calendar year of play at the box office. Vardalos received an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay after the genuine phenomenon.