Chris Pratt and Timothée Chalamet enjoyed at Los Angeles Lakers game!

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Pratt shared a number of images and videos on Tuesday showing him rubbing elbows with Chalamet at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday for the Lakers’ round two playoff game against the Golden State Warriors.

Pratt uploaded a video of himself and the Chalamet sitting at a table talking with Lakers stars LeBron James and Malik Beasley as well as a photograph of himself holding a special NBA playoffs cupcake.

“When you get courtside Lakers seats, (not to brag) they offer an exclusive, VIP buffet bar and restaurant with free drinks, delicious Tomahawk chops, cupcakes, and even America’s tastiest snack, the Timothée Chalamet,” Pratt wrote in a caption to his post.

Other celebrities commented on Pratt’s post, with Bryce Dallas Howard writing: “I love this so much! Unreal!” and the “Super Mario Bros. Movie” star’s brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger commenting, “Can’t believe you didn’t bring me.”

Pratt’s “Super Mario Bros. Movie” rocked at the box office and collected over $1 billion globally. On the other hand, Chalamet is preparing for the release of two significant films in which he stars later this year: “the musical Wonka” and the science fiction blockbuster “Dune: Part Two.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is in theaters now.