The name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby has been revealed.

Despite the artists keeping the name of their son private, The Daily Mail recently obtained a copy of his birth certificate, revealing his name is RZA Athelston Mayers.

READ MORE: Rihanna Steps Out For A Date Night With A$AP Rocky, Flaunts Baby Bump In Trench Coat And Mini Skirt

The first name is a tribute to the iconic rapper RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan. The middle name, Athelston, is the same as his father’s, whose full real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers.

Rihanna may have been teasing her baby’s name with some of her wardrobe choices since giving birth, including last month when she was out with her son wearing a Wu-Tang shirt.

READ MORE: Rihanna Explains How Second Pregnancy Is ‘So Different’ At 2023 Met Gala

Last August, Rihanna was also seen stepping out in New York wearing a RZA shirt.

The “Diamond” singer gave birth to little RZA in May 2022.

Earlier this year, during her Halftime Show at the Super Bowl in February, Rihanna revealed that she and Rocky are expecting their second baby together.