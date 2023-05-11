Although Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney thinks Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ cheating scandal is a “dumpster fire,” she does think they should give love a shot.

While appearing on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 36-year-old reality star was brutally honest about Scandoval, the term used when discussing Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with Leviss.

“I don’t know what they’re doing but I still think maybe they should give [their romance] a shot because they’ve blown up their lives, so they might as well,” Maloney said.

The Something About Her owner also shared her thoughts on Leviss giving Madix advice on her relationship issues with Sandoval during Wednesday’s season 10 episode. She called it the “most nefarious” thing she had “ever” seen, telling Cohen about the awkward exchange, “My jaw was on the floor.”

On Wednesday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Leviss offered Madix tips on how to spruce up her sex life with Sandoval, her then-boyfriend of nine years. The exchange would seem friendly and helpful had Leviss not been engaging in an affair with Sandoval behind Madix’s back.

Elsewhere in the episode, fans watched as Maloney and her ex, Tom Schwartz, fought in the alley behind SUR. ET had an exclusive first look at the explosive confrontation, which also involved Leviss.

Maloney had just come outside after facing off with Leviss inside, once again voicing her frustration with her co-star making out with Schwartz before they had finalized their divorce. Maloney’s one ask of Schwartz in their split was that he not hook up with anyone in their friend group, a request he (and Leviss) ignored at Scheana Shay‘s wedding in Mexico.

“Sorry to interrupt,” Leviss proclaimed as she stumbles toward the one-time couple, each half of which offers a different response. Schwartz said, “It’s OK,” while Maloney tried to push her away, telling her, “No, you’re not going to interrupt.”

“We’re in the middle of a conversation, go away!” Maloney shouted at Leviss after a bit of a back-and-forth about not wanting to touch one another.

“I have one thing to say,” Leviss replied, eliciting a guttural groan out of Maloney.

“OK, then I’ll go away,” Maloney told Schwartz and Leviss, who both plead with her to stay. She agreed, getting loud again to ask Leviss, “What do you want?!”

“I am an empathetic person,” Leviss told Maloney, who cut her off to say, “No, you’re not.”

“You’re absolutely not an empathetic person,” she said, as Schwartz begged Maloney to let Leviss talk. “You’ve displayed zero empathy!”

The episode was filmed months before news of Scandoval broke. Vanderpump Rules cameras went back up to capture the aftermath of it all, which is compiled into an all-new finale airing Wednesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

