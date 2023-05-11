Guerdy Abraira has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star, who joined the show as a main cast member in season 4, shared the news with fans in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The 45-year-old event planner and mom of two urged followers to get regular health checks after her breast cancer was found following a routine mammogram.

“In March, I found out some news about my health. I was in St. Barts having the time of my life when my doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup. I have breast cancer,” she wrote. “It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed. Many of you reached out to check on me and I am thankful for your caring gestures.”

Continued Guerdy, “For now I am preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan. This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity. I will ‘guerdyfy’ this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life.”

The reality star signed off on a positive note, telling fans, “I am lucky that this breast cancer was discovered at an early stage – it is still scary of course, but I have love and support from those around me and that alone is the fuel that I need.” The star has been married to her high school sweetheart, Russell Abraira, since she was 25 years old.

She concluded her message with, “For those who do not get health checks regularly, I urge you to. Your life depends on it.”

