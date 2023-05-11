Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Shakira is riding the waves of her recent split from Gerard Piqué.

The Colombian pop sensation, 46, was recently spotted boarding a yacht on the Miami coastlines with Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton, 38.

A coterie of friends joined Shakira and Hamilton as they boarded the luxury yacht just outside the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer’s lavish $20-million mansion.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise And Shakira Closely Hang Out At The 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix

Shakira — Photo: MEGA

The waterfront escapade occurs against the backdrop of Shakira’s contentious separation from former FC Barcelona and Spain soccer player Gerard Piqué last summer, which she emotionally referenced in a recent acceptance speech at the Billboard Latin Women in Latin Music Awards on Sunday.

Shakira exuded relaxation as she donned a breezy lilac co-ord while boarding the boat with Hamilton.

Before embarking on their day of yachting, Shakira and the racing legend brushed shoulders at Miami’s Cipriani restaurant, per Daily Mail.

The pop sensation, who is assumed to now be single following her split from Piqué, appears to be gaining a lot of special attention from different suitors lately, one surprisingly being “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise.

READ MORE: Shakira Asks Media To Respect Children’s ‘Right To Privacy’ After ‘A Very Difficult Year’ Following Gerard Piqué Split

Shakira and Tom Cruise — Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

Before gliding on the seashores with Hamilton, Shakira was spotted mingling with Cruise, 60, at the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami on Monday, May 8.

Recent reports suggest that Cruise is “extremely interested” in pursuing the songbird and recently sent her flowers directly to her home.