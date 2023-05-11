Click to share this via email

Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan co-anchor “GMA3: What You Need to Know” with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief health and medical correspondent

“GMA3” has found its new co-anchors.

On Thursday, ABC News announced that DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim will co-anchor the third hour of “Good Morning America”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The duo are replacing previous anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who were axed from the morning show after they were discovered to be having an affair.

Morgan and Pilgrim will be joining “GMA3” fixture Dr. Jen Ashton, the chief medical correspondent for ABC News, for the hour.

“I am incredibly proud of the reporting Eva, DeMarco and Gio have brought to ABC News,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement.

Morgan, who joined the network in December 2022 as an L.A.-based correspondent, was previously a correspondent and anchor for CBS News and its local affiliates.

Pilgrim joined ABC News in 2015 and has regularly appeared as a correspondent and anchor on the weekend edition of “GMA”.

The network also announced that Gio Benitez, ABC’s transportation correspondent, will co-anchor the “GMA” weekend edition with Whit Johnson and Janai Norman.

Godwin said of the anchors, “They join their colleagues Whit, Janai, and Dr. Jen whose steadfast commitment to bold, straightforward journalism has been integral to their respective programs’ success.”