Behati Prinsloo Levine had a sweet surprise for fans on Tuesday.

Prinsloo shared some images from a family trip to Mexico, providing a rare glimpse into life with her husband Adam Levine and their three children. Prinsloo’s Instagram post for a collection of amusing family pictures read “A blink of an eye.”

The South African model uploaded a cute image of Levine holding up their newest member, who was born in January, while standing on the beach at sunset while wearing a pink hoodie and shorts. Dad put the kid, who was dressed in sweatpants and little socks, up in the air to gaze at the ocean as Prinsloo cut out the baby’s face. The baby’s gender and name have not yet been disclosed by the parents.

Prinsloo was seen having some cute family time with her daughters Gio Grace, 5, and Dusty Rose, 6, on the beach.

The couple started dating in 2012 and announced their engagement the following year. Prinsloo and Levine tied the knot in 2014.