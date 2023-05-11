Jon Gosselin, who welcomed sextuplets Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden, and Collin with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin, celebrated their 19th birthday with a throwback post on social media.

READ MORE: Jon Gosselin Claims Kate Gosselin ‘Stole $100,000’ From Their Kids In Explosive Interview

In an Instagram post, Jon shared the news and included eight heart emojis, one for each child.

“HAPPY 19th BIRTHDAY to all my Kids!! I love you all so much!!” he captioned a throwback photo of the children.

Jon and Kate are also parents to twin daughters, Cara and Mady, 22.

On the program “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” which debuted in 2007 and later underwent a name change to “Kate Plus 8” in the wake of Jon and Kate’s 2009 divorce (the final episode aired in 2017), viewers witnessed Cara, Mady, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden, and Collin grow up. Fans have followed their lives on social media throughout the years, watching as they celebrate birthdays and start school.

Jon and Kate were married from 1999 to 2009.