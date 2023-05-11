Reality TV star Whitney Port is shedding light on a once-promising relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

While at the Dear Media IRL summit, the stylish media personality explained her brief virtual fling with the Hollywood heavyweight at a recent reality TV event, according to Just Jared.

“I ran into Leonardo DiCaprio at a nightclub and we proceeded to exchange numbers and had like a text relationship for 6 months…and that was really really fun…” she explained of the encounter.

Port, 38, didn’t specify when exactly the juicy relationship went down, but she was texting him on a BlackBerry, which indicates it occurred a while back.

“We were at the nightclub and he had someone call me over. I immediately called my mom and stepped outside of the club. And then he was like, ‘Come over, we’re going to the one next door too’ and I went with my best friend,” she continues.

“I ended up that night dropping my cell phone in a puddle of water, and it wouldn’t turn on and I was freaking out because I was like Leo’s gonna text me and I’m never gonna get it. And then I stuck it in rice and it worked.”

Unfortunately, the pair’s fated relationship was cut short when Port confided about the blossoming relationship with the wrong person, only leaving remnants of what could have been.

“I told our Executive Producer about it, because we were friends and then I think he leaked it to the press and then [DiCaprio] never texted me back.”