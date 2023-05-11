A 79-year-old Welsh composer is shutting down some wild rumours.

On Saturday, Sir Karl Jenkins was in the audience at King Charles coronation, and he soon became the subject of a conspiracy theory that he was actually Meghan Markle in disguise.

It had previously been announced that the Duchess of Sussex would not be attending the coronation alongside husband Prince Harry, remaining in the U.S. with the couple’s children.

Twitter users jokingly speculated, though, Markle had attended the ceremony, donning a wig, moustache and sunglasses to disguise herself.

But the composer took to TikTok this week to dispel the rumours, telling followers, “I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III.”

“I was there because I’d written some music, for the service really. I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise,” he continued, laughing. “Someone wrote I was there to steal the crown jewels. I look this way all the time!”

He added that he’s had his moustache since the age of 18.

“So that’s me. Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all,” Jenkins said.

The piece Jenkins composed, “Crossing the Stone/Tros y Garreg”, was performed by the Coronation Orchestra with a solo by royal harpist Alis Huws before the ceremony officially began at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The music was originally commissioned over 20 years ago by Prince Charles as part of a concerto.

“I am very honoured. It obviously sums up Welsh culture — the harp — and he [the King] has always supported Welsh music,” Jenkins told the BBC before the coronation.