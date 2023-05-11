Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos appeared on Wednesday’s “Live with Kelly and Mark” and revealed that they “did not get a lot of rest.”

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa Celebrates 27 Year Of Marriage With ‘Love Of My Life’ Mark Consuelos

Firefighters were called to the house of Ripa and Consuelos at 2 a.m. on Wednesday after several fire alarms went off.

“Good morning, guys, we’re a little tired, we did not get a lot of rest. Last night we had an incident — I’m not gonna name names, but the fire department came,” Ripa said.

They still had at least two different fire alarms screeching—one shouting “Fire, fire” and another emitting a high-pitched beeping sound—despite Ripa’s jokes that it wasn’t her husband’s fault.

“I’m trying to get it to turn off, [but] I don’t remember the code,” Consuelos admitted. “So I’m trying to get it off, and the guys come in, and they’re, guys,” Consuelos said, while Ripa added that they were “real men.”

One picture of the incident, taken by the couple’s 21-year-old daughter Lola, shows Consuelos wearing shorts and a T-shirt while he and his 20-year-old son Joaquin stood “trying to look brave in front of New York City’s bravest.”