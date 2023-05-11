Click to share this via email

An eccentric and captivating new teaser for director Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” has just been unveiled.

Based on the 1992 novel by Alistair Gray, the upcoming film centers around Bella Baxter (Emma Stone, who produced the movie), a young woman brought back to life in a Frankenstein-like fashion by unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe).

Emma Stone in ‘Poor Things’ — Photo: Searchlight Pictures

Bella is brimming with excitement to explore the new world she was never a part of. Fueling her desire to rebel, she eventually runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and charming lawyer, as they embark on a daring adventure across continents.

Willem Dafoe in ‘Poor Things’ — Photo: Searchlight Pictures

“I am finding being alive fascinating,” states Bella in the darkly enchanting teaser, showcasing various warped and whimsical environments as director Lanthimos (“The Favourite”, “The Lobster”) blends imagination and reality in his signature style.

‘Poor Things’ trailer — Photo: Searchlight Pictures

The star-studded cast also includes Ramy Youssef and Jerrod Carmichael Christopher Abbott.

“Poor Things” is slated for theatrical release on September 8, 2023.