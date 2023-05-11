Michael J. Fox is giving his wife all the credit.

Sitting down with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman to talk about the new documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”, the Canadian actor opened up about how his wife, Tracy Pollan, keeps him grounded.

In the film, Pollan is frequently making Fox laugh, which is a huge part of their relationship.

“Tracy is so good, so well-timed, that everything I’ve done to that point in the movie is garbage,” said Fox.

Asked why it was so important to feature Pollan heavily in the documentary, Fox explained matter-of-factly, “It’s my story. You can’t tell my story without her,” adding that she has been there with him through his toughest moments, including dealing with his Parkinson’s disease.

Fox said that he “wouldn’t have made it out of the ’80s” without her support.

“She’s so smart and so loving. She’s really very clear to me that it is not her disease, she’s doesn’t have this. I have this,” he said. “She’ll help me, she’ll be there for me. But the end of day, she doesn’t have it.”

Instead, Fox said, Pollan has helped him to be “a much stronger person than I thought I would be,” as he contends with the disease. He’s now able to “find a mission, find a goal, and go after it.”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” opens in theatres and streams on Apple TV+ May 12.