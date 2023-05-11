Click to share this via email

The new album from Queens of the Stone Age has been announced.

In Times New Roman… will drop June 16 on Matador.

The track “Emotion Sickness,” out today, is the first single from the Josh Homme-fronted stoner rockers in five years. Tomorrow will bring the release of a Liam Lynch-directed video for the track. The last album from Queens was 2017’s Villains.

In Times New Roman… was primarily recorded and mixed at Homme’s Pink Duck Studios. Mark Rankin handled the mixing duties. The artwork and double album gatefold for the vinyl release were created by Boneface, a frequent collaborator of the band.

“Glory to Rome! In Times New Roman… The new album out June 16th The first offering ‘Emotion Sickness’ is out now,” wrote the band in an Instagram post.

Here is the tracklist for In Times New Roman…:

01 Obscenery

02 Paper Machete

03 Negative Space

04 Time & Place

05 Made to Parade

06 Carnavoyeur

07 What the Peephole Say

08 Sicily

09 Emotion Sickness

10 Straight Jacket Fitting