Your favorite crew is back!

Disney+ has unveiled the teaser and key art for the eagerly awaited new Original series “The Full Monty.” This eight-part series, which comes from the producers of the legendary BAFTA Award-winning film, will debut only on Disney+ in Canada on June 14.

READ MORE: Disney+ Announces ‘The Full Monty’ Revival With Original Cast

The comedy-drama will explore the gang’s happier, sillier, and more desperate times as it reveals what happened to them after they put their outfit back on. It will also show how, in the intervening years, the fiercely humorous world of these working-class heroes, who are still based in Sheffield, has transformed.

The teen daughter of Gaz Schofield, Destiny Schofield, who will be portrayed by rising talent Talitha Wing (“Wolfe,” “Alex Rider”), is also introduced in the teaser.

Older. None the wiser. After 25 years, your favourite crew is back! #TheFullMonty, an Original series, is streaming June 14, only on #DisneyPlus Canada. pic.twitter.com/ICMELBwcxU — Disney+ Canada 🇨🇦 (@DisneyPlusCA) May 11, 2023

Fellow writer, creator and executive producer Alice Nutter added, “Entering the Monty world, where community, friends and family step in when the state has so abysmally failed, has been a great personal reminder of what is good about the world we live in. The series has been a pleasure and a privilege to write on.”

Robert Carlyle (“Trainspotting,” “Once Upon a Time”), who played Gaz, is one of the key cast members who is repeating his or her fan-favorite roles. Lesley Sharp (“Before We Die,” “Scott and Bailey”) as Jean, Mark Addy (“Game of Thrones,” “A Knight’s Tale”) as Dave, and Guy is played by Hugo Speer (“Britannia,” “Shadow and Bone”), Paul Barber as Horse, “The Dumping Ground,” “Gloves Off” Lomper, Nathan, and Gerald are played by Steve Huison (“The Royle Family,” “The Navigators”), Wim Snape (“The Beaker Girls,” “Gentleman Jack”), and Tom Wilkinson (“Batman Begins,” “Michael Clayton”).