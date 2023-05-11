Adam Levine of Maroon 5 closes out the night from the Bell Stage on Saturday, July 9.

Maroon 5 is debuting their new single with an electric live performance.

The band announced their new single “Middle Ground” today, marking the first release from GRAMMY Award-winning band since 2021.

READ MORE: Behati Prinsloo Shares First Picture Of Her And Adam Levine’s Baby As Maroon 5 Kick Off Vegas Residency

While the single will be released on May 19, the musicians are also celebrating the release with a live performance on the season 23 finale of “The Voice”.

Frontman Adam Levine has served as a judge on the hit competition show since season 1 of the show in 2011.

At the same time as the performance, the band will also release the music video for the track, directed by David Dobkin.

READ MORE: Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Bring Red Carpet PDA Back Following Maroon 5 Frontman’s DM Scandal

The band teases the song will be unlike their previous music, evoking a soft vulnerability with lyrics like “I need more than myself, I need light, I need life, I need what I never felt. / If It hit the ground, I’ll fall down to my knees, would you hear the sound?”

The season 23 finale of “The Voice” airs on May 23.