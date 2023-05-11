Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Seth Rogen truly is one of Canada’s greatest exports.

The Vancouver-born superstar recently hit up the red carpet premiere of his new Apple TV+ series “Platonic” in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where he partook in some lighthearted banter with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté.

The “Pineapple Express” star didn’t hold back when asked about what the most Canadian thing about him was.

READ MORE: Seth Rogen Bids Farewell To His Beloved Dog In Emotional Instagram Post: ‘She Was Truly The Most Special’

“I think I am very much a product of Vancouver, British Columbia,” Rogen chuckled.

“I’m polite, I smoke a lot of weed, I eat a lot of seafood,” explained the comedic actor, 41. “I think I truly embody the Pacific North West spirit.”

On top of that, the “Knocked Up” star also pointed out that he loves to wear Birkenstocks and polar fleece, a staple of Canadian men’s fashion.

“Platonic” sees Rogen playing Will, a new divorceé who re-engages with his old friend Sylvie, played by Rose Bryne, who hasn’t spoken to him in years. The unlikely duo hilariously attempt to recover their friendship from their 20s while they approach mid-life.

“Platonic” hits Apple TV+ on May 24.