Michael J. Fox has had quite the career.

In a new interview with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about his new documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”, the Canadian actor reveals the roles that have meant the most to him.

“Marty and Keaton,” he said, referring to his characters Marty McFly, from “Back to the Future”, and Alex P. Keaton, from the sitcom “Family Ties”.

“You’ll get that in life, as if lightning struck twice like that, and have the opportunities to play those characters and [work with] those talented filmmakers,” he said of filming both roles concurrently. “I couldn’t separate the two.”

He said the iconic “Johnny B. Goode” scene in “Back to the Future” is a moment “I’ll have in my heart forever,” adding, “It was such a gift to be able to do that.”

Recalling his time on “Family Ties”, Fox said, “There was an episode where Alex’s friend is killed in an accident, and Alex feels tremendous guilt and goes to see a psychiatrist. I’m really proud of that.”

As a bonus, Fox also threw in his role in “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, specifically recalling getting sprayed with Coca-Cola.

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” is in theatres and streaming on Apple TV+ on May 12.