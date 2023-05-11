Count Seth Rogen as a big Jack Black fan.

Speaking with ET Canada at the red carpet premiere of his new Apple TV+ series “Platonic”, the actor was asked who he thinks is the funniest comedian or entertainer.

“Jack Black is someone who I’m very entertained by,” Rogen said.

“And I’ve known him since I was around 18 years old as well,” he added. “I disappoint people all the time. A lot of people meet me and I’m not what they’re hoping. He is. He’s what you’re hoping he’s going to be.”

Rogen, who was born in Vancouver, also shared what he believes are the most Canadian things about him.

“I’m a very much a product of Vancouver, British Columbia,” he said. “I am polite. I smoke a lot of weed. I eat a lot of seafood. You know, I wear a lot of Birkenstocks and polar fleeces. I think I truly embody the Pacific Northwest spirit.“

“Platonic”, which co-stars Rose Byrne, premieres May 24.