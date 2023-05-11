Seth Rogen certainly sees no issue between men and women being friends.

As the Canadian golden boy walked the carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series “Platonic”, he had some very choice words for men who can’t just be friends with women.

“I have many friends who are women. I think people project a lot of their own baggage onto, like, a male and female friendship,” said the star to ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté.

“Like, yeah, if you’re a guy who’s gross, you can’t fathom how you could be a guy who doesn’t wanna f**k a woman that he’s friends with,” laughed Rogen.

“I think it really, like, speaks to your own mentality. I am friends with a lot of women, I think you can be friends with women.”

“Platonic” sees Rogen playing Will, a recent divorceé who re-engages in an old friendship with Sylvie, played by Rose Bryne. The unlikely duo attempt to reestablish their once-wild friendship from their younger years as they approach mid-life.

“Platonic” debuts on Apple TV+ on May 24.