Kim Kardashian is signalling for help.

The 42-year-old SKIMs mogul and reality star posted a cheeky and relatable image to her Instagram Story on Wednesday that playfully poked fun at the challenges of law school.

While diving deep into numerous notes regarding constitutional law, the super stylish mom-of-four posted the acronym “SOS”, showing that even she struggles with the immense pressure of pursuing a law degree.

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Story — Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Though Kardashian has recently kept a low profile regarding her endeavours to become a lawyer, the star re-sparked the conversation while speaking at the prestigious TIME 100 Summit last month.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said she would be “just as happy being a full-time attorney” instead of continuing to dominate life in the public eye.

“The journey just really opened up my eyes so much,” she explained.

“It gets overwhelming because there’s so much to be done … I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her.”

Kardashian has already made a name for herself in the legal world after fighting for clemency for people convicted of non-violent drug charges. Most notably, the star helped fight for Alice Marie Johnson’s release in 2020.

She also marked a significant milestone in 2021 when she passed the first-year law student exam, commonly called the baby bar.