A day after the trailer of the popular Netflix show “Never Have I Ever” dropped, producer Mindy Kaling supported the backbone of the show – its writers – in the wake of the ongoing strike of the Writers Guild of America.

“I’m so excited to share the trailer for the FINAL season of Never Have I Ever. @loulielang (co-creator Lang Fisher) and I are so proud of our show and what it has meant to people. The brilliant, diverse cast and crew worked so hard to bring this epic last season to you, and I am so grateful,” Kaling wrote in the first part of the caption.

“And, of course, it is only possible because of the real and raw stories of the talented writers who give their all to these shows. If you want to continue to see shows that can make you remember your first crush or cry about how much you love your mom, the writers who put their hearts on the page need to be paid what’s fair. Enjoy. #wgastrong,” she concluded on a strong note.

Along with the empowering message, Kaling shared the trailer and a few snaps from the show:

“Never Have I Ever” stars Toronto-based Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, navigating her way through high school sandwiched between young romance and Princeton dreams. “Never Have I Ever” also stars Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar (Devi’s mother), Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwadal (Devi’s cousin), Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Devi’s crush turned boyfriend), Jaren Lewison as Benjamin Gross (Devi’s nemesis turned fling), among others.