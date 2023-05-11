Country music star Jimmie Allen is being accused of sexual abuse and rape by a woman who worked as his manager day-to-day.

Allen, 37, is being sued by his former manager, going by the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” who is accusing the Grammy nominee of raping her and repeatedly subjecting her to sexual abuse and harassment over a period of 18 months. In a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in a Tennessee federal court, the country star is being sued for “sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress,” per Variety.

Jane Doe says she was raped and sexually abused by Allen while she was employed by the singer’s management company as his day-to-day manager. She alleges that in the 24 hours leading up to Allen’s “Ellen” appearance, the artist assaulted her as they traveled together, groping her breasts on the plane, pushing his erect penis against her body in public and masturbating in front of her at the hotel where they were both staying. Once they left the taping and got into the car, she says he forced his fingers into her vagina while she tried to yank his hand away.

The former assistant is also suing Allen’s management company, Wide Open Music and its founder, Ash Bowers, for “gross negligence and participating in a venture engaged in sex trafficking, among other counts,” says Variety.

In the suit, Doe also alleges that Allen sexually abused her after an appearance as a guest judge on “American Idol” in 2021.

Allen has issued a response to the lawsuit: “It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

The allegations and lawsuit wielded against Allen come after his wife Alexis Gale filed for divorce against Allen on April 28. Allen soon followed suit, filing for divorce on May 1. Gale is also fighting for the title of primary resident parent (PRP) for the children, which means the children will reside with her more than 50 per cent of the time.

Jimmie is attempting to request joint custody of the children.

The ex-couple, who tied the knot in 2020, share Naomi Bettie, 3, and Zara James, 1, and recently announced the arrival of a new child while simultaneously announcing their separation in an Instagram post last month.