The big moment is almost here.

On Thursday, Bravo dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated “Vanderpump Rules” reunion special, in which Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss will finally face the heat.

The duo, whose months-long affair was discovered earlier this year, face off against Sandoval’s ex Ariana Madix in the explosive special.

It’s all been leading to this. The explosive 3-part #PumpRules Reunion begins May 24th. pic.twitter.com/pItcAkPw5a — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 11, 2023

In the trailer, a tearful Madix says she “can’t think of two worse people” and that she doesn’t “see anything good coming for those f**king rats.”

At one point during the reunion, Madix tells her ex, “Don’t even f**king look at me. You don’t deserve to look at this.”

The trailer also gives a glimpse at the heated fights and screaming matches between the cast members.

“Diabolical, demented, sub-human,” Madix says of Sandoval at another point in the trailer.

The three-part “Vanderpump Rules” reunion special begins May 24.