As we continued to celebrate Asian Heritage Month, we’re taking a look at some of the sweetest Chopra-Jonas family moments that have warmed our hearts. Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl Malti Marie in January 2022, the couple have shared some special family memories on social media, including many celebrations in honour of Chopra’s Indian heritage.

1. Malti Marie’s First Trip To India

In April 2023, Chopra shared a special mother-daughter moment with her one-year-old while taking her on her first-ever trip to India, where Chopra was born. They visited Siddhivinayak Temple, a Hindu temple in Mumbai, India to receive blessings from Lord Ganesha.

“MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings,” Chopra captioned a series of sweet photos from their visit.

2. Priyanka And Nick’s Date Night In India

Chopra had a memorable date night in India with her “forever guy,” hubby Nick Jonas. The two celebrated an evening of Indian art and fashion while attending an exhibition of the history of Indian fashion. Chopra stunned in an outfit that was handcrafted to represent her heritage- it was “an amalgamation of the east and the west”- just like her!

3. Home Is Where The Heart Is

Chopra shared a precious family moment with her 87 million Instagram followers by uploading a photo of her and Nick winding down in between their busy schedules to squeeze in a cuddle session with their little girl.

4. Malti Marie’s First Diwali

Priyanka and Nick celebrated Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, with Chopra’s family and Malti Marie. The prominent Indian festival symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Chopra took to social media to wish those who celebrate “love, peace and prosperity. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali.”

5. Three Generations Of Chopra Women

On June 16, 2022, Chopra wished her mother a happy birthday by sharing a sweet photo of her photographed next to her mom, who held her granddaughter Malti in her arms.

“Happiest birthday Mama,” Chopra captioned the pic. “May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day!.. Love you to the moon and back.”

6. Hold Your Loved One’s Close

In February 2023, Chopra bonded with friends and family during a ski trip to Aspen Colorado. She shared memories from the winter getaway in a video montage which sees the “Love Again” star having some fun in the snow, including a snapshot of her family of three at the bottom of a ski hill.

7. Nick’s Obsession > The World’s Obsession

Nick gushed over Priyanka with his iconic “red dress” lyric during the premiere of her new series “Citadel”, where she wore an elegant satin red gown. The lyric from The Jonas Brothers’ hit song “Burnin’ Up” is a fan-favourite and Nick used the catchy line to show the internet that his obsession with his wife is greater than the world’s obsession with the raspy line he delivers with such passion. As Nick captures Chopra’s every angle in the video, he quickly turns the camera on himself and raises his eyebrows while checking out his lady.

8. Damn, Priyanka Chopra

A few days later, during another premiere for Chopra’s “Citadel” press tour, Nick captured how stunned he was by his wife’s show-stopping good looks and fabulous style in a head-turning green gown. The audio he used for the clip repeatedly hears voices saying “damn.”

9. Easter Celebrations

Priyanka shared some snapshots from her family’s 2023 “Easter Sunday,” including a mirror selfie of her matching Malti Marie in a lemon-patterned outfit and a pic of the toddler biting into a chocolate egg.

10. Glam With Mom

Earlier this year, Malti Marie joined her mama’s glam squad as the actress gave her little one a taste of the behind-the-scenes action that goes into getting ready for a day of work. The adorable photo, shared to Chopra’s Instagram account, sees Chopra holding her baby girl in her arms while she poses with a makeup brush. The sweet moment, captured on camera, also sees Malti Marie gazing up at her mom.

“Glam with mama,” Chopra captioned the pic.