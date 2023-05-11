Rose Byrne feels the love.

Speaking with ET Canada on the red carpet at the premiere of her new Apple TV+ series “Platonic”, the actress was asked about fans always wanting to talk to her about 2011 comedy “Bridesmaids”.

“I’m so flattered that movie just lives on and on and on,” she said. “And I saw Kristen Wiig the other night, and she’s such a dear girl, and I love her so much.”

In the film, Byrne plays Helen, the main rival in Wiig’s friendship with Lillian, played by Maya Rudolph.

“I can always tell when it’s a young woman approaching me between the age of 25 and 50; I’m like, here it comes,” Byrne joked. “But I’m delighted by it. I treasure it more and more as the years go on.”

“Platonic”, in which Byrne reunites with “Neighbours” star Seth Rogen, premieres May 24.