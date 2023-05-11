Lady A’s Charles Kelley is getting brutally honest about his addiction struggles and his recovery journey.

During a deeply candid and introspective interview with “CBS Mornings” reporter Gayle King on Wednesday, the 41-year-old country music star, who spent a month in a rehab facility last year, admitted that he has discovered there are different degrees of alcoholism that don’t constitute “waking up in a bush.”

“What I’ve learned is, there’s degrees of alcoholics,” began Kelley of the revelation.

“I think that’s one of the things too that I want to even share is, like, just because you’re not living on the street, or you’re not waking up in a bush, like some stories you may hear, it can get there and it can get there really easily.”

“No one who starts drinking just starts at the top; it’s just this gradual thing,” he continued.

The country music icon also confessed that he thought he would die but refrained from going to rehab because he was “scared to death.” Ultimately, the decision to go saved his life.

Kelley even disclosed that he currently uses a “little device” that he blows into every morning and every night for the people around him to know he’s not using alcohol.

“Slowly, but surely, that has built the trust back that eventually I think that won’t be a necessity,” Kelley stated.

Kelley’s wife Cassie, with whom he shares 7-year-old son Ward, also appeared in the interview to say how proud she was of Kelley’s unwavering strength on his journey.