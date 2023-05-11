Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The reunion is on.

This week, The New York Times reported that Disney is officially developing a sequel to “Freaky Friday”, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

READ MORE: ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan Officially In Development

On Thursday, Curtis celebrated the news by sharing a clip from the 2003 body-swap comedy on Instagram.

“Hey @lindsaylohan can I take you away again.? I’m SO down! #letsdothis,” she wrote in the caption.

The clip features Lohan performing onstage with her character’s band. In the scene, Lohan is actually playing Curtis’ character, having switched bodies with her daughter.

READ MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis Insists ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel ‘Is Going To Happen’

Talking about the fan desire for a sequel, Curtis told The New York Times, “Something struck a chord. It felt like there’s a movie to be made.”

“Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be,” Lohan added. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

A remake of the 1972 film starring Jodie Foster, 2003’s “Freaky Friday” grossed $160 million at the box office.