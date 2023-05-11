Ben Affleck’s a true gentleman — or not?

The “AIR” star recently stepped out with his wife Jennifer Lopez and a video of him holding the door for “The Mother” actress has now gone viral.

In the video, the 50-year-old actor walks towards his car and holds the door open for Lopez and closes (although fans feel it’s more like he slams) it once she’s comfortably inside. As he walks to the driver’s seat, Affleck shot a disgruntled look to the cameraperson.

“I swear he does those faces on purpose knowing we will read into it 😂😂😂” wrote a fan on TikTok. “It’s the last look of Ben for me😂 “ wrote another TikTok user.

Several TikTok users suggested that Ben is affected by the constant media glare. “He just fed up with 📷 following them,” says one while another adds, “He’s tired of being followed. No privacy.”

Since the video has gone viral, Lopez and Affleck walked the red carpet together for the premiere of “The Mother”. The couple shared a sweet kiss after they were first snapped appearing to have a dispute before stopping for a PDA moment for photographers.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — Photo: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez – Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock

“The Mother”, in which Lopez plays an ex-assassin protecting her estranged daughter, will stream on Netflix on May 12.