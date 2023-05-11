Click to share this via email

Fans can get a glimpse of Sydney Sweeney’s “revelatory” performance in the new trailer for HBO’s upcoming original film “Reality”.

The drama, based on true events, received rave reviews after premiering earlier this year at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

The official logline reads: “On June 3, 2017, 25-year-old former American intelligence specialist Reality Winner (Sydney Sweeney) is confronted by FBI agents arriving at her home to question her suspected role in the mishandling of classified information. Based on true events, the film’s dialogue is directly from the transcript of their tense and transfixing conversation.”

The film, written and directed by Tina Satter, also stars Josh Hamilton (Special Agent Garrick) and Marchánt Davis (Special Agent Taylor). Based on Satter’s play “Is This A Room”, the project marks her directorial debut.

At the Berlin International Film Festival in February, Variety described Sweeney’s performance as “revelatory,” while IndieWire praised the film as “gripping and deceptively layered” and a “fascinating directorial debut” for Satter.

“Reality” debuts Monday, May 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.