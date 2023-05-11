John Travolta stars opposite Katherine Heigl in Nick Vallelonga’s new romantic comedy.

“That’s Amore!” sees Travolta in the role of Nick Venere , a modern-day “Marty” who’s never been in love. Heigl’s shy and introverted Patty Amore has also been off the dating market for a while thanks to an overprotective father and a secret from her past. When the two cross paths and sparks immediately fly, hilarity ensues as they have to manage their family’s antics and their own baggage to see if love will win the day.

Aside from the two stars, Christopher Walken is in the talks to join the Academy Award-winning director’s film.

Palisades Park Pictures is behind the worldwide launch and are enthusiastic to add the film to their slate of work.

“We could not be more excited to announce That’s Amore! as the first title on PPP’s slate,” remarked CEO Tamara Birkemoe. “This film’s unparalleled star power and endearing, romantic charm is a testament to the quality of films that PPP will continue to present to buyers at forthcoming film markets.”