Lena Headey says “Game of Thrones” changed her life in many ways.

The actress played the villainous Cersei Lannister for all 8 seasons of the show, an iconic role that was praised universally, but when the show came to a close in 2019, it left Headey in a strange space.

“Thrones was such a surprise,” she told People. “But there was no part of me that went, ‘Oh, it’s done now. Life’s going to be easy.’ It opened doors, it made certain things easier. It also made things feel harder because you think, ‘What do I do?'”

Since the end of the HBO show, the star has worked in numerous projects since then including the HBO series “White House Plumbers”, which tells the story of the Watergate scandal.

“I didn’t know anything about it — big fat zero,” admitted the U.K. native. “I still don’t, if you were to quiz me. What I do know is that to get to create this duo with Woody [Harrelson], this sort of portrait of a s—y marriage, was fun.”

She’s also gotten married to her husband “Ozark” actor Marc Menchaca since the end of the show and settled down in co-parenting her son Wiley, 13, and daughter Teddy, 7, with her exes.

“Co-parenting is all for your children,” she explained. “You just have to keep moving forward. It’s remembering you want your kids to be proud of your decisions and to understand them. But thankfully, my kids are pretty rad and I love hanging out with them.”

Her kids don’t seem to be as impressed with her time on “Game of Thrones”, often spilling the beans to friends.

“If someone says, ‘Oh, you’re in Game of Thrones’, my youngest now says things like, ‘What is Game of Thrones?'” Headey recalled. “In fact, the other day she went, ‘My mommy is in…’ And I was like, ‘You don’t tell people!'”