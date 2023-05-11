Hosts Garth Brooks, left, and Dolly Parton speak on stage with a goat at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks went all out for their opening monologue at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Brooks was welcomed to the stage by his good friend, 15-time ACM award-winner Keith Urban, who performed his hit track “Texas Time” for the show’s opening act.

The audience erupted into cheers as Brooks walked onto the stage for his debut hosting gig at the home of the Dallas Cowboys- Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The “Rodeo” singer then welcomed the “GOAT”, his fellow co-host Dolly Parton to join him on stage.

Parton made a show-stopping entrance when she literally walked out wheeling a real-life goat inside of a wagon. The country queen, who dazzled in a sparkly floral embellished dress, followed up with several goat puns.

Things then took a steamy turn when Partom joked that she heard in a few interviews that she was Brooks’ “hall pass,” as well as a hall pass for Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood.

Host Garth Brooks, left, and Host Dolly Parton speak on stage at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. — AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

“I just had a thought. I know why you’re doing that G.O.A.T. thing!” Parton said. “I think it stands for ‘Garth Organized A Threesome!'”

Brooks replied: “And I thought I couldn’t love you anymore!”

Ahead of the show, Parton promised she has “a lot of clothes to change into” throughout the ceremony.

“Got a lot of fun things that we’re doing tonight with Garth,” Parton told ET on the red carpet. “So, I think it’s going to be a fun show.”