The biggest names in country music are coming together to celebrate the best and brightest stars of the genre on Thursday at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards!
Hardy leads the pack with seven nominations this year, including Song of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, sharing three of those noms with collaborator Lainey Wilson for their song, “wait in the truck.” For her part, Wilson received six nods — the most for a female artist this year — including Female Artist of the Year.
Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert was breaking records before the telecast even kicked off. The “If I Was a Cowboy” singer received her 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination, passing the record 16 nominations previously held by Reba McEntire. Lambert had five nominations total this year and the opportunity to shatter even more records as the trophies are doled out.
So who actually walked away with the night’s coveted trophies? Check out the full list of winners – marked in bold — below, which will be updated live throughout the night.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson –**WINNER!
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen –**WINNER!
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne — **WINNER!
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
LadyA
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters — **WINNER!
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan — **WINNER!
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson – **WINNER!
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi
Palomino – Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell — **WINNER!
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell — **WINNER!
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
“HEARTFIRST” – Kelsea Ballerini
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson — **WINNER!
“What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley — **WINNER!
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY — **WINNER!
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“At the End of a Bar” – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix]” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“Thinking ‘Bout You – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
More From ET:
Garth Brooks on Hosting the ACM Awards With ‘Goddess’ Dolly Parton
2023 ACM Awards: Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert and More to Perform
ACM Awards 2023 Nominees: Miranda Lambert Breaks a Reba McEntire Record, HARDY and Lainey Wilson Score Big
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks to Host 2023 ACM Awards