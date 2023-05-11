Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are showing PDA! The new couple was spotted out to dinner in New York City on a double date with Jack Antonoff and his fiancee, Margaret Qualley.

Photos quickly went viral Thursday of Swift and Healy holding hands while at the restaurant.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy spotted out for dinner with Jack Antonoff. pic.twitter.com/PCgOQToxav — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 11, 2023

According to reports from TMZ, the couple was having dinner at Casa Cipriani.

Earlier this week, ET confirmed that Swift and Healy were reconnected through Antonoff, who has frequently collaborated with both of the artists.

A source told ET, “Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past.”

Another source told ET, “Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them.”

Last month, the “Anti-Hero” singer was spotted grabbing dinner in New York City with her friend and longtime collaborator, Antonoff, and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley, just days after ET broke the news of Swift’s split from boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Swift and Antonoff have a history of working on music together and the Bleachers lead singer recently helped produce Being Funny in a Foreign Language, the fifth studio album by Healy’s band, The 1975.

Swift and Healy first met nearly 10 years ago and were briefly linked at the time, but Matty denied there was anything romantic between them.

In 2015, the British rock star addressed the romance rumours during a radio interview with Australia’s 2DayFM. “It’s fake. It’s all bloody fake. It’s a farce!” he said of reports that he was secretly seeing the pop star.

“We met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, and we spoke occasionally,” he said. “She’s the biggest pop star in the world and I’m in Australia. There’s no relationship or anything happening. It’s just funny how people really, really buy into that.”

Swift and The 1975 frontman were photographed in Nashville, Tennessee just after midnight on Sunday in the back of their chauffeured car before arriving at Swift’s Nashville condo.

The photos come after Swift performed to a packed hometown crowd for the second night, where eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice one particular guest who sent them all into a frenzy.

The English pop star was spotted — again — having the time of his life during the concert at Nissan Stadium, belting out the lyrics to some of Swift’s biggest hits. But Healy wasn’t just there to watch — he also performed with opening act Phoebe Bridgers. A video shared on social media shows Healy playing guitar to the sold-out stadium while wearing a skeleton suit.

MATTY HEALY IS PLAYING AT THE ERAS TOUR! Amid rumors that he’s dating Taylor Swift, The 1975’s lead singer joined @phoebebridgers on stage dressed as a skeleton on night two of the #ErasTourNashville pic.twitter.com/DLU46l9Fpt — HOT 106.7 (@hot1067) May 7, 2023

Healy’s appearance at Saturday night’s show comes after he attended Friday night’s performance as well. Photographers spotted him like every other fan in the stadium Friday, snapping pics on his cell phone. There’s also a video circulating on social media of him dancing the night away.

The new photos of the pair and his presence along the Nashville leg of the tour amplified speculation that he’s dating Swift, though neither has commented on the matter.

More From ET:

This Could Be the Secret to Taylor Swift’s Rain-Defying Eras Tour Makeup — Including Her Iconic Red Lip

Dianna Agron Addresses Past Taylor Swift Dating Rumors

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘Like Each Other,’ Were Reconnected by Jack Antonoff, Sources Say

Taylor Swift Says She’s ‘Ready to Play’ Amid Severe Weather Warning at Nashville Concert